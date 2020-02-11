Sophie Turner Fights For Her Life In The Austere Survive

Quibi

Sophie Turner's latest project in a post-Game of Thrones world is finally here, and it looks like a real doozy.

Turner is taking on the bite-sized streaming service Quibi with Survive, a new series that finds her playing a tough character once more. Except this one's gone through a set of more modern frustrations than dealing with a petulant "husband" while keeping the role of Queen of the North in her sights. Ahead of Survive's official Quibi debut, we've got our first sneak peek at what to expect from the show.

It's pretty intense, if the short trailer didn't already make that obvious enough. Sophie is taking on the role of Jane, a survivor (in more ways than one) who will be forced to fight for her life alongside Paul (Corey Hawkins) following a deadly plane crash. It turns out that they're the only survivors after the plane they were aboard went down in a chain of snowy mountains. There doesn't appear to be any help coming, either. That, as you can imagine, could be a massive problem.

Paul doesn't know that, before the disaster occurred, Jane had been contemplating suicide. In this harrowing portrait of finding the courage to succeed against any odds, Sophie will have to come to grips with the situation and her willingness to live if she's going to make it out with her life intact.

Survive has only been in production for a short time, since last September, but it's almost ready to make its debut. Quibi itself will be available to the public on April 6, so that isn't much longer to wait. In the meantime, you can always pick up the novel of the same time if you're deathly curious about whether Jane is able to live beyond the disaster she finds herself in and escape her own demons.