Kim Petras Gives A Big 'Fuck You' To Love On New Song 'Reminds Me'

Thom Kerr

If being bombarded with teddy bears and candy hearts all week is making you want to puke, Kim Petras has the anti-Valentine's song for you. On Tuesday (February 11), the German pop star dropped "Reminds Me," which is basically the thematic cousin to last year's sulky but slinky "All I Do Is Cry." Here, Petras asserts that she doesn't want to keep crying, but after so many sleepless nights thinking about her ex, she's on her last leg.

"I can't play that song 'cause it reminds me of you / I can't watch that show 'cause it reminds me of you," Petras begins, spilling her thoughts over a springy R&B beat. As per usual, it's her vocals — one minute, chilly and distant; the next, anguished and in your face — that cut the deepest. "I'm stuck, fucked up, fuck love ... You left me cold, you left the pain, you took my soul," she vents on the ice-cold breakup bop.

"Reminds Me" is Petras's first new song of 2020, following her stellar breakout year. Her debut album, Clarity, arrived last June, followed by the Halloween-themed Turn Off The Light project in October. But 2020 is looking even bigger and brighter for the 27-year-old. Along with hitting the stage at Coachella in April, Petras announced on Tuesday that she's joining the European leg of Camila Cabello's The Romance Tour.

Hopefully Petras will keep up the momentum and continue blessing us with more music as the year rolls on. In the meantime, revisit her recent interview and stylish photoshoot with MTV News.