Billie Eilish Met Joey King At An Oscars After-Party And It Was A 'Holy Shit' Moment

(Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)/(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Oscars night is special for a lot of reasons. Sure, it's a chance to celebrate the best films of the last year, but it's also an opportunity for celebrities to get together and form unlikely friendships. And at an after-party following last night's awards ceremony, Billie Eilish and The Kissing Booth's Joey King totally had a moment.

King shared the hilarious interaction on Instagram today (February 10) alongside a photo of the two stars enjoying some post-Oscars festivities. In true Billie fashion, her tongue is hanging out. But it's not just the photo that's putting a smile on our faces; it's the caption. And according to King, the "Bad Guy" singer just exposed herself as a devoted fan of one of her early movies.

Per King's Instagram caption, the interaction began when Eilish revealed that she wanted to be King when she was younger. And when the actress asked the pop star why, Eilish came clean about her love for Ramona and Beezus, the movie that gave King her first-ever lead role. Check out the interaction in all its glory right here:

Billie: holy shit I wanted to be you when I was younger.

Me: WHAT? why would you want that?!

Billie: Ramona and Beezus was the best

Me: yah that movie slaps hard

Honestly, they're not wrong. The film adaptation of Beverly Cleary's book series — which also starred Selena Gomez — still slaps to this day. And although King was just nine years when she landed that role, it still goes down in history as one of our favorite roles she's ever played.

Ramona and Beezus aside, it was nice seeing Eilish mingling with King and other celebs after such a big night. Earlier that evening, the "Everything I Wanted" singer was tasked with honoring the talented actors, producers, screenwriters, and directors who've passed in the last year during the show's "In Memoriam" segment. And based on the positive feedback from her cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday," it safe to say she's done us all proud.