Grab Your Textbooks, Sex Education Is Coming Back For A Third Season

Netflix

Grab your backpack and pack a lunch. Sex Education is officially returning for Season 3.

Netflix has renewed the high school dramedy for a third season, as it's revealed via its UK Twitter account. Now that many of you are likely just getting through the second season and anxiously awaiting more, the news couldn't have come at a better time.

For those who haven't been following, however, Sex Education is a hilarious (and occasionally heartfelt) romp that follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an awkward teenager who lives with his mother, who happens to be a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson). As a result, Otis himself knows a thing or two about sex, despite being inexperienced himself.

But that's actually great for him, because he realizes there's an opportunity for him at Moordale, the school he attends, as he works alongside "bad girl" Maeve (Emma Mackey) to found a sex therapy clinic for fellow students looking for answers to their own burning questions on the subject.

When Season 2 kicks off, Otis has entered a relationship with Ola (Patricia Allison), though his mother's romance with Ola's father makes things more than a bit awkward. This exact kind of scenario is the reason we love to watch Sex Education in the first place, though. Well, that and Otis's best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

It's unclear as of yet when the third season is set to air on Netflix, or if it's even begun filming yet. But according to the hilarious promo clip, which features school headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie), something interesting is brewing. He's teasing something between Eric and Adam (Condor Swindells), and we're excited to see what's around the corner.

"Eric and Adam, I wonder what is in store for these two cherubs? Well, I suppose you’ll have to find out in season 3, won’t you?" Groff teases.

The third season can't come quickly enough.