Bong Joon-ho Told Oscar Engravers 'Sorry' For Making Them Work So Hard

Getty Images

Bong Joon-ho may have just swept the Oscars with his film Parasite, making history in the process, but he's still humble.

Before he and the film's cast headed out to get their drink on, as the director had mentioned he himself was interested in doing nearly every time he accepted an award, they had to swing by the ceremony's engraving station to get their awards personalized.

Bong stopped by with his arm full of four statuettes, and as he waited for the attendants to fill out the information on each of the little golden men, let out an adorable quip. And lucky for us all, it was captured on camera, thanks to Variety.

"I'm so sorry for the hard work," he joked. "There's too many." The engravers were all smiles as they waved it off – they were helping out a director who had just made massive waves. Bong stayed at the counter chatting jovially to the others there, and thee entire scene was one that will put a smile on your face. The positive energy radiating from the clip, Bong's humble attitude, the hustle and bustle of the Oscars – it really was something.

Bong Joon-ho had just capped off an astonishing night at the Oscars. Parasite nabbed four different Oscars, by way of Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture. It was truly a night of firsts for Korean filmmaking and for Bong himself, who had previously lamented that he hadn't seen the film's global popularity coming.

Now that the Oscars are over and people are still buzzing about Parasite, hopefully Bong finally "drank until morning" like he said he was going to. He's got to find some sort of way to take the edge off after the surreal award season he's had, after all.