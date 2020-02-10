All The Cutest Red Carpet Couples We Loved At The 2020 Oscars

The 2020 Oscars are done and dusted, and no matter how you felt about the winners and losers, one thing's undebatable: the red carpet was packed with dynamite duos. From the romantic pairs we love to fawn over (hi, Rami and Lucy!) to the co-star couples we couldn't get enough of (ahem, those 1917 studs), love of all kinds took over Hollywood on Sunday night (February 9).
Below, check out the 16 most picture-perfect couples and squads from this year's show. Warning: Major relationship goals ahead.
-
Elvira Lind and Oscar IsaacGetty Images
It was date night for the Star Wars actor and his sunshiney wife.
-
Finneas and Claudia SulewskiGetty Images
Before hitting the stage with his sis Billie Eilish, Finneas posed on the carpet with his gorgeous girlfriend.
-
Scarlett Johansson and Colin JostGetty Images
Two-time nominee ScarJo went home Oscar-less, but at least she had her funny fiance by her side.
-
Margot Robbie and Timothée ChalametGetty Images
Margot showed some love for Timmy and his slicked-back 'do after he hilariously photobombed her on the carpet.
-
Mindy Kaling and BJ NovakGetty Images
Ahh... the duo we all love to root for.
-
George MacKay and Dean-Charles ChapmanGetty Images
They may have spent most of 1917 covered in mud and blood, but these two sure cleaned up nice for the carpet.
-
Adam Driver and Joanne TuckerGetty Images
Here's a Marriage Story for you: Adam and his wife Joanne hit the Oscars together. The end.
-
Shia LaBeouf and Zack GottsagenGetty Images
The Peanut Butter Falcon co-stars wore matching bow ties before presenting together onstage.
-
Maya Rudolph and Kristen WiigGetty Images
This dynamite duo made everyone LOL when they broke into song onstage.
-
Tom Hanks and Rita WilsonGetty Images
We stan a Hollywood power couple!
-
Lucy Boynton and Rami MalekGetty Images
A year after celebrating Bohemian Rhapsody, these two are at it again with the Oscar stylin'.
-
Greta Gerwig and Noah BaumbachGetty Images
She directed Little Women. He directed Marriage Story. Together, they executed a supremely attractive red carpet appearance.
-
Idina Menzel and all her ElsasGetty Images
"Into the Unknown" became a posse cut when the Frozen II star was joined by Elsas from all over the world.
-
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-KarimGetty Images
Just another drop dead gorgeous husband-wife pair; no big deal.
-
Kristen Wiig and Gal GadotGetty Images
The Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars looked simply wonderful together.
-
The Parasite castGetty Images
Last but least: behold your Best Picture victors!