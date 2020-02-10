Getty Images

From the ‘Parasite’ cast to ScarJo and her man

All The Cutest Red Carpet Couples We Loved At The 2020 Oscars

The 2020 Oscars are done and dusted, and no matter how you felt about the winners and losers, one thing's undebatable: the red carpet was packed with dynamite duos. From the romantic pairs we love to fawn over (hi, Rami and Lucy!) to the co-star couples we couldn't get enough of (ahem, those 1917 studs), love of all kinds took over Hollywood on Sunday night (February 9).

Below, check out the 16 most picture-perfect couples and squads from this year's show. Warning: Major relationship goals ahead.