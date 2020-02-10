Getty Images

All The Cutest Red Carpet Couples We Loved At The 2020 Oscars

From the ‘Parasite’ cast to ScarJo and her man

The 2020 Oscars are done and dusted, and no matter how you felt about the winners and losers, one thing's undebatable: the red carpet was packed with dynamite duos. From the romantic pairs we love to fawn over (hi, Rami and Lucy!) to the co-star couples we couldn't get enough of (ahem, those 1917 studs), love of all kinds took over Hollywood on Sunday night (February 9).

Below, check out the 16 most picture-perfect couples and squads from this year's show. Warning: Major relationship goals ahead.

  1. Elvira Lind and Oscar Isaac
    It was date night for the Star Wars actor and his sunshiney wife.

  2. Finneas and Claudia Sulewski
    Before hitting the stage with his sis Billie Eilish, Finneas posed on the carpet with his gorgeous girlfriend.

  3. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
    Two-time nominee ScarJo went home Oscar-less, but at least she had her funny fiance by her side.

  4. Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet
    Margot showed some love for Timmy and his slicked-back 'do after he hilariously photobombed her on the carpet.

  5. Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak
    Ahh... the duo we all love to root for.

  6. George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman
    They may have spent most of 1917 covered in mud and blood, but these two sure cleaned up nice for the carpet.

  7. Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
    Here's a Marriage Story for you: Adam and his wife Joanne hit the Oscars together. The end.

  8. Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen
    The Peanut Butter Falcon co-stars wore matching bow ties before presenting together onstage.

  9. Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig
    This dynamite duo made everyone LOL when they broke into song onstage.

  10. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
    We stan a Hollywood power couple!

  11. Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
    A year after celebrating Bohemian Rhapsody, these two are at it again with the Oscar stylin'.

  12. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
    She directed Little Women. He directed Marriage Story. Together, they executed a supremely attractive red carpet appearance.

  13. Idina Menzel and all her Elsas
    "Into the Unknown" became a posse cut when the Frozen II star was joined by Elsas from all over the world.

  14. Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
    Just another drop dead gorgeous husband-wife pair; no big deal.

  15. Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot
    The Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars looked simply wonderful together.

  16. The Parasite cast
    Last but least: behold your Best Picture victors!