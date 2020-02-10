Parasite Wins Best Picture, Time For Bong Joon-Ho To Hit The Bar

Getty Images

In the Oscar-winning film Parasite, Ki-taek tells his son that the best plan to have is no plan at all. That way, you'll never feel disappointment when things don't go your way. It's safe to say that ahead of the 2020 Oscars, writer-director Bong Joon-Ho didn't have much of a plan. Now, he's a four-time Academy Award winner, making history not only for his native South Korea but also for international film.

On Sunday, February 9, Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture. Bong's social thriller proved to be an Academy darling, scooping up accolades for Original Screenplay, International Feature, and Directing, in addition to the night's top prize.

Accepting the award, producer Kwak Sin-Ae said she was "speechless," adding, "We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy."

"I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now," Kwak said, a reference to Parasite's history-making run this awards season, which started back in May at the Cannes Film Festival when the film won the Palme d'Or — the first South Korean film to do so. "I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision."

The Parasite crew didn't leave the stage without also thanking the South Korean moviegoers who embraced Parasite with open arms, those who "never hesitate to give us your straight-forward opinion on our movie."

The overwhelming success of the South Korean film — in theaters across the globe and at the Oscars — brings to mind Bong's heavily memed quote from the Golden Globes: "Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."