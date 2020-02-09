Billie Eilish, Beatles Superfan, Covered A Classic For Her Oscars Performance

Getty Images

Last year, Billie Eilish told MTV, "I think if you listen to my music... there's so much Beatles inspiration in there, if you really listen for it." On Sunday night (February 9), the 18-year-old wunderkind brought that love for the Fab Four to the Oscars stage, beautifully covering "Yesterday" for the awards show's In Memoriam tribute.

With her brother and collaborator, Finneas, accompanying her on piano, Eilish sat on a stool for the moving performance and stunned the crowd with her delicate, whispery vocals. "Now I long for yesterday," she sang, as images of deceased legends — including everyone from Kobe Bryant to Doris Day — flashed on the screen behind her. She even pulled off a dramatic costume change for the occasion — after posing in a white pantsuit for the carpet, she and Finneas sported matching all-black outfits for the stage.

Eilish once sang, "You really know how to make me cry," and she definitely managed to get the tears flowing with her Academy Awards debut.

Earlier on Sunday, Eilish teased her Beatles cover by writing on her Instagram Story that she was "honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the oscars tonight covering a song i've always loved." Her Oscars moment comes just two weeks after she gave a similarly heartbreaking performance of "When the Party's Over" at the Grammys. On that night, she swept the big four categories, winning Album, Record, and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist. Clearly, her awards show party is far from over.