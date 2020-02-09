The Meaning Behind Joaquin Phoenix's Oscars Suit

Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Joker at the 92nd Academy Awards and tonight (February 9), he may walk away with his first statuette. For the occasion, the actor hit the red carpet in a classic black tuxedo, featuring a single-button blazer and bow-tie to match, and it was designed by Stella McCartney.

But wait, have we seen this look before?

Yes, in fact: The actor wore the same suit to the Golden Globes on January 5. That night, in his second turn at the awards show, Phoenix accepted the statue for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his titular role in Joker and delivered an expletive-filled speech calling for aid to the bushfires in Australia and shading actors who fly in private jets. This came after the actor and his partner, actress Rooney Mara, pushed for the awards show to serve vegan meals.

In a powerful statement about sustainability, the Joker actor vowed to wear the same custom Stella McCartney suit for every show this awards show this season to cut down on waste. Tonight, he stayed true to that pledge.

“This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you,” McCartney wrote on Twitter on January 6, the day following the Golden Globes, along with a photo of Phoenix accepting his award.

The fashion industry is currently responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than maritime shipping and international flights combined, and Stella McCartney is among a crop of designers reformulating long-held practices in an effort to clean up. Sustainability was a running theme on the Oscars red carpet this year, with many attendees, like Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie, opting for vintage gowns over couture.