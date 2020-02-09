Julia Butters Just Bagged The Oscar For Best Red Carpet Accessory

Getty Images

If Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's precocious 10-year-old star Julia Butters gets hungry during the hours-long Oscars telecast, she has a very important — and delicious — accessory in her bag.

Butters hit the 92nd Academy Awards carrying a gorgeous spherical Marzook purse covered in hot pink crystals that matched her dreamy pastel dress by "her idol," fashion designer Christian Siriano. She came up with the design herself, then sent it off to Siriano to bring to life: a veritable bubblegum vision.

Getty Images

But the coolest part of her outfit was undoubtedly the meal she brought with her (just in case). The pint-sized star gave LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman a peek inside her chic bag, which housed her pre-packed turkey sandwich. She brought the sandwich along because she "doesn't like" some of the food at the event. You've gotta be prepared, and she's got that on lock.

The glimmering bag retails for $2,495, and now we know it's the perfect lunch box for a homemade snack to tide over burgeoning Oscar winners.

While Butters wasn't nominated for her role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino-directed film could potentially collect 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Brad Pitt, and Best Director for Tarantino.