Billie Eilish Wore Sneakers And Chanel For Her First Oscars Moment

Billie Eilish brought her signature style to Hollywood's most star-studded red carpet on Sunday (February 9) as she made her Oscars debut.

The 18-year-old superstar stunned as she strode into the event clad in an oversized white Chanel pantsuit, adorned with the designer's classic "double C" logo. She also wore white lace gloves emblazoned with "Chanel" as well as daring long black nails, with a gem on each tip.

She accessorized the look by adding some soft waves to her signature lime green and jet black hair, with part of it pulled back into an updo. A lengthy ribbon tied it all together, which dangled down her back as she posed for photographers.

Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas on the red carpet. The award-winning duo paused for a quick interview on the E!, fielding questions about how she felt about the entire experience following her incredible Grammys sweep, where she took home five awards. Needless to say, it still hasn't sunk in yet.

"This is so crazy," she told host Ryan Seacrest of her first time joining the Oscars celebration. She's still trying to process everything, as she wasn't exactly sure how to articulate how she was feeling about her recent successes — or attending the Academy Awards.

"I don't know. I still don't know what to say about it," Eilish said. "It was so surreal. I don't believe it."

Eilish took to Instagram ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards to announce that she would be performing a cover song during the show's In Memoriam segment.

"Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the oscars tonight covering a song i've always loved," she wrote.

It isn't clear which song Eilish will be performing during the telecast, but this is a historic moment for the pop star. But it could be a sign of things to come for the famous teen. Recently, it was announced Eilish and her brother would be writing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, which she will also perform. So it's only a matter of time before the Bad Guy singer finds herself back at the Oscars — next time as a nominee.