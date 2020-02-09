Eminem Crashed The Oscars And Made Everyone Lose Themselves

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Eminem is an Oscar winner. In 2003, he took home Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself," his battle-ready exit theme from semi-biopic 8 Mile. That kind of clout evidently buys you a lifetime pass to any and all future Oscars ceremonies, especially as a way to precede the presentation of the Sound Editing and Sound Mixing awards.

That's exactly what happened on Sunday night (February 9) when Em took the stage to perform that very song with a full band backing him up. And of course, "Lose Yourself" sounds as timeless as ever. It still very much goes! But what really made the moment were the myriad reactions from folks like 18-year-old Billie Eilish, 31-year-old Kelly Marie Tran, and 77-year-old Martin Scorsese.

Sitting next to her brother Finneas, Eilish was down with the tune, as was one of the night's earlier performers Idina Menzel, who nodded vigorously to the beat. Brie Larson grooved. Anthony Ramos rapped along to every word. And onstage, Marshall sported his trademark 2010s/2020s look: black on black, big gold chain, dark beard, and the absolute unrivaled scowl.

Zazie Beetz nodded and swayed. Kelly Marie Tran didn't miss a word. Leonardo DiCaprio offered polite applause. When it was all over — after "mom's spaghetti," the 2002 Mekhi Phifer shout-out, and Em re-delivering some of his most iconic lines in "So here I go, it's my shot / Feet, fail me not / This may be the only opportunity that I got" — Janelle Monáe helped led the crowd in a proper standing ovation.

On Twitter, Em himself walked back down memory lane, revisiting when Barbra Streisand handed the trophy over to his collaborator Luis Resto. "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy," he tweeted. "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

