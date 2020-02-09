The Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Was Full Of Sparkle, Glitz, And Old Hollywood Glamour

It was rainy and windy in Hollywood, but you wouldn't know it from the glamour on the Oscars 2020 red carpet. Stars from every corner of the industry flocked to mark the culmination of all of awards season at the Dolby Theatre wearing their black-tie best. There were crystals, sequins, sparkles, lace, multiple shades of pink, and even a very apt nod to all the female directors who weren't nominated.
So let's get to it: Here are all of the can't-miss looks from the Academy Awards.
Dual nominee — and first-time nominee — Scarlett Johansson wore a soft silver gown with a flowing satin skirt and a stringy metallic top that perfectly embodied Hollywood, old and modern.
Margot Robbie went with soft waves for her navy shoulder-baring gown, which really popped with a bright blue brooch.
Gal Gadot was hard rock on top, ultra feminine on bottom in a fitted black lace top and full-bodied baby pink skirt.
Billie Eilish dripped in Chanel for her Oscars debut, just hours before she hit the stage.
Spike Lee wore the ultimate tribute to Kobe Bryant in a purple and gold tux adorned with the number 24, while Tonya Lewis Lee stood by his side in all white, really letting Spike's look pop.
Brie Larson had a grand ol' time in her sparkling caped gown and slick hairstyle.
The Little Women star's periwinkle skirt brought out her blue eyes while her oversized peplum made a real fashion statement.
The Best Supporting Actress nominee electrified in a bright teal gown and perfectly coordinated strappy sandals.
The Little Women writer and director wore a classic olive gown with sparkling jewels.
Janelle Monáe was the epitome of glitz in a Ralph Lauren gown that was covered in crystals from hood to toe.
Beanie Feldstein was on the sequin train in a stark white gown with black floral details.
Kaitlyn Dever stunned in a red Louis Vuitton gown, with a sweetheart neckline that recalled the best of Old Hollywood glamour — but the most stunning part of all? It's earth-friendly sustainable fashion.
As usual, the Pose star smoked 'em all, walking the red carpet in gold, feathered armor on top and an orange-hued graphic skirt on bottom.
The Joker actress sparkled from head to toe in a form-fitting sequined two-piece, paired with a luxurious diamond choker and topped with her gorgeous free-flowing curls.
Just when you thought Timothée Chalamet couldn't get cooler, he went ahead and wore a zipped-up tux to the Oscars.
Natalie Portman's look was a true act of resistance: Hidden in the hemline were the names of all the snubbed female directors.
Cynthia Erivo wore a structural white gown to celebrate her Best Actress nomination.
Rebel Wilson channeled Old Hollywood in a sparkling gold gown with soft waves and a bold red lip.
The YouTuber and talk show host paired her all-white tuxedo gown with a small box purse.
The 10-year-old was as stylish as she was age-appropriate in a sparkly pink gown with a matching purse (where she stashed a turkey sandwich).
The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress wore a sleek black gown with a funky textured bottom.
The Star Wars star played with textures with slicked back hair, a puffed taffeta skirt, and a smooth top accented with blue sequins.
Repping How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World, America Ferrera cradled her baby bump in a flowing red gown and accessorized her long straight locks with a gold headpiece.
Chrissy Metz glowed in a red gown with a matching lip ahead of her Oscars performance debut.
The Oscars's reigning Best Supporting Actress returned to the carpet in a pretty pink gown with sparkling silver accents.
Sandra Oh was the queen of fluff with tulle rosettes surrounding her arms and decorating her train.