Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Stars capped off awards season with their best looks yet

The Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Was Full Of Sparkle, Glitz, And Old Hollywood Glamour

It was rainy and windy in Hollywood, but you wouldn't know it from the glamour on the Oscars 2020 red carpet. Stars from every corner of the industry flocked to mark the culmination of all of awards season at the Dolby Theatre wearing their black-tie best. There were crystals, sequins, sparkles, lace, multiple shades of pink, and even a very apt nod to all the female directors who weren't nominated.

So let's get to it: Here are all of the can't-miss looks from the Academy Awards.