All The Peachy Ways Parasite Made Oscar History

Getty Images

A recap of a night of tremendous firsts for the South Korean filmmaker and his Best Picture

For director Bong Joon-Ho and the cast of Parasite, February 9, 2020 is a day they'll never forget.

Otherwise known as the day of the 92nd Academy Awards, and the very same ceremony during which the celebrated South Korean thriller bagged four golden statuettes — from Best Original Screenplay all the way to Best Picture. The film continued its shocking award season sweep, sending the BongHive into a frenzy and delighting movie buffs across the globe.

This level of success has been something of a wild ride for Bong, who has noted across a variety of interviews that he never could have imagined the intensity that fans have championed Parasite around the world in addition to his native South Korea. Nevertheless, the film made a veritable splash in several ways this evening as it secured Oscars left and right.

Here's a look back at all the ways Parasite made history during the Academy Awards.