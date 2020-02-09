Idina Menzel Headed 'Into The Unknown' With Her Elsa Doppelgängers At The Oscars

Getty Images

The Academy Awards went "Into the Unknown" for a brief interlude as Idina Menzel belted out her rendition of Frozen 2's unforgettable Oscar-nominated tune on Sunday (February 9).

The Tony-winning singer was joined by nine additional Elsas, specifically the other singers who have voiced the role of the popular Disney character. Her compatriots on stage included Willemijn Verkaik (Elsa's actress in the German release), Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Kasia Laska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain), and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand).

Getty Images

Accompanying the nine Elsas was Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who lent her ethereal vocals to the track, giving it the icy and whimsical edge that makes it feel a bit darker than what Frozen has explored in the past. The performance kicked off with Aurora's sharp, crystalline voice cutting through the darkness, then Menzel taking the stage in an icy white gown kicking off the heart-pounding performance.

Written by the Oscar-winning duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, "Into the Unknown" is nominated for Best Original Song. Frozen 2 features the earworm of a tune as Elsa sings it while following a mysterious voice who calls out to her that she feels compelled the follow. It's a sweeping and haunting scene that absolutely went toe-to-toe with the original film's "Let It Go" sequence — and the song is just as difficult to get out of your head.

"Into the Unknown" has some tough competition, though. It's up against Rocketman's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Randy Newman's "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, Diane Warren's "I'm Standing with You" from Breakthrough, and Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up" from Harriet.