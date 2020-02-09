All Of Brad Pitt's Best Jokes This Awards Season

Getty Images

If you're going to sweep every Best Supporting Actor accolade for months, you might as well make it fun for the rest of us

Did you know Brad Pitt's got jokes? Few things have brought as much joy to this awards season than the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star's acceptance speeches. A mix of charm, humor, and bravado, the punchy one-liners have become a staple at every event from the Golden Globes to the National Board of Review gala to the BAFTAs (where he wasn't even physically present to accept his award or deliver his zinger). And while it's the kind of gimmick that could get old coming from someone less beloved, Pitt's jokes have made the repetitive nature of this season's acting awards a little more bearable. After all, if you're going to sweep every Best Supporting Actor accolade for months, you might as well make it fun for the rest of us.

So, to the person ghostwriting Pitt's jokes, we applaud you. But the real question is: Did Pitt save the best for last? In anticipation of the actor's first Oscar win tonight (February 9) and final acceptance speech of the season, let's take a look at all of his best quips this awards season.