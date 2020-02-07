5 Seconds Of Summer Crash Cars And Perform In A Leopard's Stomach In 'No Shame'

YouTube/5SOS

5 Seconds Of Summer have released the video for "No Shame," their latest single that's rife with social commentary. In the wild clip, there's a lot going on, but one thing that's a constant is the presence of eyes to see everything, just like we want in our likes-driven society. Their world, which appears so imaginative at first glance, looks a lot like our own the more that you stare at it.

The video starts off in a blinking leopard's stomach for some inexplicable reason. It's unsettling, but it's an attention-grabbing creative decision that drives home the fact that we're hooked to the wildest design choices immediately. Over the course of the video, each band member shows what they do to garner as many likes as possible. Bassist Calum Hood marries and buys a huge house with kids and showers his family with gifts, the latest being a shiny new red car. Frontman Luke Hemmings fakes his own death and hides as people mourn him at his funeral with a mischevious look on his face. Drummer Ashton Irwin is a plastic surgeon who helps people get aesthetically pleasing faces to drive their own likes and guitarist Michael Clifford gets into a car crash and would rather film the aftermath than get help.

As the situations grow more cartoonish until they're out of control, we keep coming back to 5SOS's awesome leopard box performance that ends with a striking twist. Each member of the band removes their face to reveal that they're basically catfishing the world, being four older men who wear these young masks to entertain the public. It's a wild ending, but it makes sense right? Are we that driven by the idea of attention that we don't often use our own faces? I mean, wouldn't that explain egg and cartoon avatars on viral Twitter accounts?

"No Shame" is set to appear on 5SOS's recently announced album Calm that comes out on March 27. The LP will also feature both "Teeth" and Easier."

Check out 5SOS's important "No Shame" video up above.