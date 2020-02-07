Florence Pugh’s Instagram Has Already Won All 24 Oscars

Getty Images

Every awards season, there seems to be one actor — usually a young "It" star on the cusp of global fame — who dominates the conversation with their charm, humor, style, and, oh yeah, their talent. Timothée Chalamet had his moment. Jennifer Lawrence had hers. But this year, it's all about Florence Pugh.

The 24-year-old has had a huge breakthrough after starring in the surreal horror flick Midsommar, being cast alongside Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's Black Widow, and then reinventing the chronically underrated Amy March in Little Women. Her role in that coming-of-age film earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, meaning Pugh will make her Academy Awards debut this weekend. But anyone who follows the English star on Instagram knows her social media presence has long been award-worthy.

On Instagram, Pugh is a breath of fresh air who captivates us with Stories about her homemade ice cream adventures and her love of eating entire tubs of hummus. She is, simply put, a master at Instagram. So much so, that if the Oscars decided to honor IG, she'd win every single award. Need proof? Look no further — we've taken all 24 of the Oscars categories and awarded them to Pugh's posts. And the winners are…