The Pussycat Dolls Are Back With Dazzling Choreo In New 'React' Video

Back in 2017, The Pussycat Dolls leader Nicole Scherzinger met back up with her some of her former group members for a dance session that found them tackling "Buttons" in a very throwback way. It's 2020 now, and that momentum has snowballed into a full-blown PCD reunion — they've returned with "React," a glistening slice of pop goodness that naturally comes complete with a video brimming with dazzling choreo.

The "React" video, which premiered on Friday (February 7), finds the five Dolls united – much like their December 2019 reunion on The X Factor — in front of fire, clad in black, weathering the elements. These scenes are intercut with a rain-drenched Scherzinger delivering the song's embattled lyrics: "Call me masochistic / But sometimes, I want to fight."

In 2016, Scherzinger told PopSugar, "I love my girls. I miss my girls. And if the time is right and it's meant to be, I would love to be able to do more music with them and tour for our fans out there. I would love that. We'll show them how it's done." You can see exactly what she meant in the new "React" video.

"We are officially BACK!!!" the group tweeted to usher in this new era of PCD. Watch the new clip (and the new routines) in the visual above.