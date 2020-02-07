YouTube/Access

The Pussycat Dolls Are Back With Dazzling Choreo In New 'React' Video

It's their first new single in over a decade

Back in 2017, The Pussycat Dolls leader Nicole Scherzinger met back up with her some of her former group members for a dance session that found them tackling "Buttons" in a very throwback way. It's 2020 now, and that momentum has snowballed into a full-blown PCD reunion — they've returned with "React," a glistening slice of pop goodness that naturally comes complete with a video brimming with dazzling choreo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM3j_TXeqfc

The "React" video, which premiered on Friday (February 7), finds the five Dolls united – much like their December 2019 reunion on The X Factor — in front of fire, clad in black, weathering the elements. These scenes are intercut with a rain-drenched Scherzinger delivering the song's embattled lyrics: "Call me masochistic / But sometimes, I want to fight."

In 2016, Scherzinger told PopSugar, "I love my girls. I miss my girls. And if the time is right and it's meant to be, I would love to be able to do more music with them and tour for our fans out there. I would love that. We'll show them how it's done." You can see exactly what she meant in the new "React" video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8RA-HgJldR/

"We are officially BACK!!!" the group tweeted to usher in this new era of PCD. Watch the new clip (and the new routines) in the visual above.