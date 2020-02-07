Nicki Minaj, Back From ‘Retirement,’ Has Some Stinging Bars On 'Yikes'

(Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Nicki Minaj is back like she never left with "Yikes," a grimacing and booty cheek-bouncing new single that hits harder than the munchies at 3 AM. It's bold and confrontational, with Nicki claiming her spot as the Queen of Rap off the rip.

Nicki's latest is a slugfest of bass that comes fast and heavy. It's rougher than what we've typically heard her on so this change of pace is refreshing. When she comes onto the track, she immediately sets the tone without blinking in the first verse with "Somebody about to get poked up, go call a tow truck/ All that talking out your neck, might just get your throat cut." There's no time for games now. It's her at her fiercest, throwing blows with her words that double as great Instagram captions for anyone who has read The 48 Laws Of Power.

The second verse of the song, along with the chorus, seems to be aimed at Meek Mill, whom she recently engaged with on Twitter in a heated quarrel full of serious accusations. Following what appeared to be a real-life argument at a store in January, the two went back and forth through tweets for nearly two hours earlier this week with accusations of abuse and other serious claims."Yikes" pokes a few fingers towards Meek's way, even if it doesn't mention him by name. "Yikes, I play tag and you it for life/ Yikes, you a clown, you do it for likes," she spits. Later on, she cuts closer to home. "Soon as n-ggas press you, boy, you throw up peace signs/ You don't want that action, pull your cards, you decline."

Earlier this week, Nicki trended when she teased this song's release and fans heard a particular line that stirred some controversy: "All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up, uh." It's actually still in here so, if that bothers you, just a heads up.

"Yikes" is Nicki's first new solo music since she released "Megatron" last June. In September, she announced that she was retiring from rap but hinted at a return in December, revealing to Billboard that "I can't really see taking myself completely away." Although she's been out of the game with her own music, she's collaborated with Ariana Grande and Normani for "Bad to You," Karol G for "Tusa," and Meghan Trainor for "Nice to Meet Ya."

Check out Nicki's bold return tune, "Yikes" up above.