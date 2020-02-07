Meek Mill And Justin Timberlake Stand Strong In Powerful 'Believe' Video

YouTube

'You can break my body but you can't lock the soul of a man down'

Shortly after teasing a Justin Timberlake collaboration that he said was "for motivational purposes only," Meek Mill has delivered on that promise. On Friday (February 7), Meek and JT released "Believe" alongside a fittingly powerful video.

Over a haunting gospel beat, Meek sends a message of perseverance while rapping about his recent incarceration: "How we gon' follow our dreams locked in a prison? … Deprive me outta my dreams but I'm relentless." Timberlake comes through with an equally inspirational hook, singing, "Put my face in the dead of the ground, still I raise up to take back the crown."

The video is equally moving, opening on a father being taken from his family in handcuffs. As he serves time in prison, his daughter channels her pain into a boxing career, and they later reunite in a truly emotional moment. Meek and Timberlake also appear throughout the vid, with the rapper even holding up a chain adorned with an image of Nipsey Hussle.

"Believe" marks Timberlake's first musical appearance since his 2018 album Man Of The Woods. Meanwhile, this is Meek's second new song in as many weeks, following the post-Grammys tribute track "Letter To Nipsey." Earlier this week, the Philly rapper got into a heated Twitter exchange with his ex Nicki Minaj, but it's good to see he's putting the focus back on music.