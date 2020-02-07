YouTube

Meek Mill And Justin Timberlake Stand Strong In Powerful 'Believe' Video

'You can break my body but you can't lock the soul of a man down'

Shortly after teasing a Justin Timberlake collaboration that he said was "for motivational purposes only," Meek Mill has delivered on that promise. On Friday (February 7), Meek and JT released "Believe" alongside a fittingly powerful video.

Over a haunting gospel beat, Meek sends a message of perseverance while rapping about his recent incarceration: "How we gon' follow our dreams locked in a prison? … Deprive me outta my dreams but I'm relentless." Timberlake comes through with an equally inspirational hook, singing, "Put my face in the dead of the ground, still I raise up to take back the crown."

The video is equally moving, opening on a father being taken from his family in handcuffs. As he serves time in prison, his daughter channels her pain into a boxing career, and they later reunite in a truly emotional moment. Meek and Timberlake also appear throughout the vid, with the rapper even holding up a chain adorned with an image of Nipsey Hussle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rNo-UuGDfA

"Believe" marks Timberlake's first musical appearance since his 2018 album Man Of The Woods. Meanwhile, this is Meek's second new song in as many weeks, following the post-Grammys tribute track "Letter To Nipsey." Earlier this week, the Philly rapper got into a heated Twitter exchange with his ex Nicki Minaj, but it's good to see he's putting the focus back on music.