Aly & AJ's 'Attack Of Panic' Is A Frenetic, Labyrinth-Inspired Thriller

Molly Cranna

If you haven't kept tabs on Aly & AJ as of late, now is a great time to get reacquainted. On Friday (February 7), the sister duo returned with "Attack of Panic," which finds them adopting a totally new sound and vibe; one that's decidedly darker than anything they've done before.

Against a deep techno beat, the duo list off the side effects of their anxiety: sleepless nights, elevated heart rates, and sunshine that's too bright for their eyes. It all builds to a chorus that sounds like a panic attack happening inside an '80s thriller. (In a press release, they noted that the song was inspired by the masquerade ball scene in Labyrinth.) "There’s a panic in you / There's a panic in myself," they sing as piercing synths take over. Thankfully, the bridge offers a moment of respite: "It's OK, keep breathing / Only way it's leaving."

In the accompanying video, directed by Stephen Ringer, the sisters capture the song's frenetic energy by dancing in the streets of Berlin as lights flash wildly around them. The grainy clip ends with the message, "Dedicated to the Berlin club scene and to all those still waiting patiently outside."

"Attack of Panic" follows a pair of EPs, 2017's Ten Years and 2019's Sanctuary, that marked Aly & AJ's return to music after a decade-long hiatus. The sisters recently wiped their Instagram clean as they gear up for their first full-length album in over 13 years, scheduled for release later this year.