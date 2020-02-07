Bop Shop: Songs From Kesha, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Megan Thee Stallion, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
Kesha: “Tonight”
It’s been over a decade since Kesha gave us the gift that was “Tik Tok,” and if you’ve yet to find a night-out anthem that goes quite as hard, you’re in luck. The pop star dropped her latest single “Tonight” last week, and the ballad-turned-banger fully resurrects 2009’s glittered-up, dollar-sign Ke$ha in all her fun and messy glory.
“Tonight's the best night of our lives / Can you feel it? I can feel it,” she passionately sings on the chorus. Like many of her early hits, “Tonight” is about a wild night out with her girlfriends. And though she may have taken a hiatus from her party-girl ways, this track makes it clear that the Kesha who stows wine in her backpack and looks for trouble like she’s “huntin’ for treasure” is still very much with us. —Jordyn Tilchen
Phony Ppl feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Brooklyn neo-soul band Phony Ppl are already welcoming the end of cuffing season with "Fkn Around," a groovy new tune dedicated to easy sex and no commitments. And as the world speculates about Megan Thee Stallion's love life, she's conveniently here to set the record straight. "Don't ask questions if we just sexing / I got situations no confirmations / Everybody wanna know who Megan dating / Well that depends on whatever the date is." Keep those strings away from Megan; she’s not having them. —Bob Marshall
Meghan Trainor: “Workin’ On It” (feat. Lennon Stella & Sasha Sloan)
Meghan Trainor’s long-anticipated third album, Treat Myself, is out, and you should treat yourself to the fifth track on the project, “Workin’ On It,” featuring Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan. Stella’s voice is immediately recognizable on the pre-chorus, bringing her best to the track, while Sloan compliments Trainor perfectly throughout the verses. The power behind three fierce pop singers admitting in the chorus that they’re “workin’ on it” is what we all need to hear at the end of a long day.
This song can calm your anxiety about not feeling good enough, while giving you the voice to let everyone know that you’ll make it through. It reassures you that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and to allow yourself to be kind to you on the way there. “Workin’ On It” is a thoughtful ballad while still managing to be a singable bop. These three songwriters, known for honesty and vulnerability in their lyrics, come together and deliver. Listen because you deserve it. —Alissa Godwin
Ashnikko: "Stupid" (ft. Yung Baby Tate)
Once you've moved beyond the initial stages of pining over a "stupid boy" you thought you needed, it's time to go on the offensive. He thought you couldn't live without him? Guess again. Ashnikko struts confidently over a trap beat as she taunts her ex-lover with how totally over their relationship she actually is here, and it's a big damn mood. Not only does she ghost him because she feels like it ("for no damn reason"), but in the end, nothing about him is even attractive to her anymore. The end result? That boy is left fantasizing about her, but he's never gonna get it again. Yung Baby Tate brings it home with bars like a slap in the face. Stupid boy, you could literally never. —Brittany Vincent
Blossoms: “Your Girlfriend”
Music to fall in love with your best friend’s girl to is certainly not uncharted waters — see “Jessie’s Girl,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” and countless others. Somehow English indie-pop band Blossoms make the concept feel entirely new with “Your Girlfriend,” from their new album Foolish Loving Spaces. Dreaming about a friend’s bae with “more charm than most movie stars,” our narrator resigns himself to overanalyzing the details and could-bes as he tries to ignore the paper-thin bedroom walls. It’s a short and sweet banger, breaking your heart and making you feel better in less than three minutes. Unrequited love has never sounded this jubilant. —Carson Mlnarik
Christine and the Queens: “People, I’ve Been Sad”
It’s definitely the purple. The cadet-blue suit. Her huge voice exploding from such a compact frame. Christine and the Queens blew me away with “People, I’ve Been Sad.” It’s the most majestic depiction of being down that I’ve ever heard, and ever since it crawled its way into my ears, it hasn’t left. One of its best parts is the undercurrent of hope that radiates out of it. She’ll be back feeling like herself in no time. —Trey Alston
5 Seconds of Summer: “No Shame”
After spending 2019 in dark, moody caves (literally), 5SOS are back to their bright selves. The nu-metal and industrial edge on “Easier” and “Teeth” could only last so long — now they’ve traded in Nine Inch Nails worship for something closer to Third Eye Blind. “No Shame” in it, my dudes. Let all the breezy California guitar-pop take hold. —Patrick Hosken
Hinds: “Good Bad Times”
Spanish foursome Hinds originally caught fire playing lo-fi garage rock, but for their third album, the band is seemingly trading in at least a few of their guitars for keyboards. “Good Bad Times” feels heavy for a mid-tempo synth-pop track, reckoning with the weight of a relationship gone awry in Spanglish. “And every time you talk to me / Siento que tengo dueño,” lament dual vocalists Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote, explaining in a statement the song represents “the struggle of communication, time difference, distance.” The Prettiest Curse is out April 3. —Bob Marshall
VINCINT: "Save Myself"
The last time I heard “Save Myself” was with a group of VINCINT stans at an intimate pop-up show in SoHo. The crowd ubiquitously burst into dance as he surprised the crowd with this new track during the middle of his set. “Save Myself” is a heartbreak anthem that effortlessly melds the feelings of grief and joy. It’s the kind of song that forces you to dance through the tears and you’ll come out at the end better for it. It's the newest single off VINCINT’s forthcoming EP, The Feeling, out Valentine’s Day. —Daniel Head
Hue: “Far As We Go”
It’s time for another dreamy retreat into Hue’s world of whispers. The Portsmouth, Virginia rapper’s latest mixes bits of trap and soul for an absolutely fuzzy depiction of a night with a woman who needs an escape just as badly as he does. It’s so smooth and calming that you can just close your eyes and lose yourself in the folds of his timbre. —Trey Alston
Liam Benzvi: “Hold on to Me”
In his work as frontman-vocalist for the three-piece pop-rock outfit Strange Names, Liam Benzvi drew wide-reaching comparisons, ranging from the avant-garde edge of Talking Heads to the giddy electronics of Passion Pit, for their masterful synthesizing and breezy melodies. Now, just over a year following the group's hiatus, Benzvi brings his knack for narrative lyricism and danceable hooks to his solo compositions. He released his first EP, Amnesia, USA, with Terrible Records in October 2019, and on February 5, dropped the cozy, hug-of-a-single "Hold on to Me," produced by Nick Weiss, half of electro-twosome Teengirl Fantasy. On it, he images his dreams as having his their own personalities and emotions: "You say you're strong now / Hold on to me," he croons. "I'll be here when your knees fall off. Hold on to me." —Coco Romack