Bop Shop: Songs From Kesha, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Megan Thee Stallion, And More

Meghan Trainor: “Workin’ On It” (feat. Lennon Stella & Sasha Sloan)

Meghan Trainor’s long-anticipated third album, Treat Myself, is out, and you should treat yourself to the fifth track on the project, “Workin’ On It,” featuring Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan. Stella’s voice is immediately recognizable on the pre-chorus, bringing her best to the track, while Sloan compliments Trainor perfectly throughout the verses. The power behind three fierce pop singers admitting in the chorus that they’re “workin’ on it” is what we all need to hear at the end of a long day.

This song can calm your anxiety about not feeling good enough, while giving you the voice to let everyone know that you’ll make it through. It reassures you that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and to allow yourself to be kind to you on the way there. “Workin’ On It” is a thoughtful ballad while still managing to be a singable bop. These three songwriters, known for honesty and vulnerability in their lyrics, come together and deliver. Listen because you deserve it. —Alissa Godwin