Niall Horan's 'No Judgement' Video Is A Quirky, Charming, Kinda Gross Love Story

Let it be known that Niall Horan is ushering in a judgement-free era with his sophomore album. On Friday (February 7), the Irishman returned with a new single, "No Judgement," and a charmingly strange video with a simple message: "You can be whoever you like."

Horan's new vid was directed by Drew Kirsch, who notably helmed Taylor Swift's VMA-winning "You Need To Calm Down." It boasts a similarly vibrant and quirky aesthetic, as it opens on Horan telling the camera, "There comes a time in the mating cycle of humans when the need to impress is replaced by a period they call 'no judgement.' And let me tell you something, it gets a little bit strange..."

From there, a tuxedo-wearing Horan wanders a mansion inhabited by an elderly couple with plenty of quirks. Whether they're munching on shrimp from in between each other's toes or painting shirtless portraits, they're clearly in love with each other's eccentricities. All the while, Horan sings, "When you're with me, no judgement / You can get that from anyone else / You don't have to prove nothin' / You can just be yourself." Even if that means eating mayonnaise by the spoonful in bed.

Along with premiering "No Judgement" on Friday, Horan also officially announced his second album. Titled Heartbreak Weather, it's set for release on March 13, and will include the previously released tracks "Nice To Meet Ya" and "Put a Little Love On Me."

"When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish. With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just 'I'm gonna skip to the next one,'" Horan said in a press release. "I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual... I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in."

Check out the official artwork for Heartbreak Weather below, and get those countdowns going — only five weeks to go!