Birds Of Prey: The Album Is A Thrill Ride Featuring Halsey, Lauren Jauregui, And More

Getty Images

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) comes swinging into theaters on Friday (February 7), and with it, we've gotten an exhilarating soundtrack that pairs perfectly with punching out bad guys.

The 15-track Birds of Prey: The Album features an all-female lineup of artists, including Normani and Megan Thee Stallion, who gave us the scorching lead single, "Diamonds." But that collab only scratches the surface of this bombastic, eclectic, patriarchy-smashing collection. Doja Cat's "Boss Bitch" kicks things off a bang, Charlotte Lawrence croons farewell to a certain Mr. J on "Joke's On You," and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who stars as Black Canary, covers James Brown's "It's A Man's Man's Man's World."

Elsewhere on the album, Halsey follows up her third album Manic with "Experiment On Me," which is basically the sonic equivalent of a Monster energy drink. Her distorted vocals recall her angsty anthem "Nightmare," as she furiously scream-sings, "I'm pretty like a car crash, ugly as a lullaby." She recently called the track the "hands down craziest song I've ever recorded," which is only appropriate for Margot Robbie's blissfully unhinged Harley Quinn. Make sure you listen through to the end, in which Halsey goes full-on screamo.

Another big highlight is Lauren Jauregui, who returns with her first solo song in over a year. Her contribution is "Invisible Chains," a smoky, mid-tempo tale of resilience. "I've been trapped in a cage … But I found beauty in this pain," she sings. "Gave me strength to break these invisible chains."

Birds of Prey: The Album also features new tracks by Summer Walker, Maisie Peters, Saweetie, Sofi Tukker, and more. Stream it below, and catch the supervillainous saga in theaters now.