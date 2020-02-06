Lana Condor Imitating Noah Centineo Is The Content We All Need Right Now

(JC Olivera/Getty Images)

It’s a little something to hold you over until 'To All The Boys 2' drops next week

It's been about a year and a half since To All the Boys I've Loved Before first debuted on Netflix and stole hearts everywhere. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry was undeniable, and although the sequel will be out in less than a week, we'd be lying if we said we haven't been craving more content from the on-screen pair to help make the wait a little more... bearable. Well, worry not, because LADbible just came through with a hilarious video of the co-stars doing their best impressions.

The intense competition kicked off with the actors' best animal noises. But alas, Condor's dolphin and Noah's T.Rex were just a warm up for what was coming next. Soon enough, Condor broke out into her best impression of the 23-year-old heartthrob, imitating his adorable laugh and equally as charming open-mouthed smile. Centineo himself was impressed, giving Condor props for mirroring his exact actions as he was doing them.

The competition only got more fierce from there. Centineo went on to do near-perfect impressions of Louis Armstrong, Yoda, and Family Guy's Stewie Griffin. He even pulled famous quotes from the animated comedy series to really help make his performance even more convincing.

Though Centineo's impressions were nothing short of incredible, Condor's impersonations of Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian were pretty much spot on. In fact, her Kim impression was so good that all Centineo needed to hear was "um, like" to get it right. "I was going to say I only exclusively wear Yeezy," Condor said after Centineo guessed correctly. "You didn't let me finish my scene."

Ultimately, Condor walked away from the competition a winner, racking up a grand total of four points. But if you ask us, we're all winners here. Seeing Condor and Centineo laughing and having fun together ahead of the movie's sequel is all that we can really ask for. And to hold us over until next week, we'll probably just watch this on repeat.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will officially hit Netflix on Wednesday, February 12, so get ready for more Condor and Centineo coming your way.