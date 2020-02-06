Victoria Monét's New Song Is A Zen Reminder To Seize Your 'Moment'

Dana Trippe

Last fall, Victoria Monét gave us the ultimate fitness anthem, "Ass Like That," which convinced us to adopt her confident, positive vibes (and to do those squats). Now, the rising R&B star is back with another dose of musical motivation, but this time, she's encouraging us to look within.

On Thursday (February 6), Monét released "Moment," a soothing slow jam addressed to a lover who needs to step up. "I got a feeling that you brought me to you ... Look what your mind's imagination can do / Making shit true," she calmly sings over a bed of strings. That reassurance gives way to a message of self-manifestation: "Life is but a dream that you manifested slowly / So fuck a fantasy, this your motherfuckin' moment." Don't keep her waiting...

Speaking about the syrupy new track, the 26-year-old said, "'Moment' is a song about lust transformed to reality. A psychedelic, musical mini world for a sensual dream that comes true after building tension. It's a song encouraging a lover to step up to the beauty once imagined and make the satisfaction worth all of the salivation at last."

"Moment" follows "Ass Like That" as the latest taste of Monét's forthcoming EP, which she's been teasing on social media. "Tryna let new music drip from my fingertips," she captioned an Instagram post last week, hinting at an impending new chapter. The singer-songwriter struck gold with two collaborations with her friend Ariana Grande last year —"Got Her Own" from the Charlie's Angels soundtrack and the flex-heavy "Monopoly" — but it sounds like she's more ready than ever to seize her, ahem, moment as a solo star.