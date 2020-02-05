Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Reignite Their Beef With A Heated War Of Words

Getty Images

We all love a cheerful tale of exes becoming friends, but Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are definitely not taking the Brad and Jen route. Last week, the former hip-hop power couple got into a shouting match after Meek ran into Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, at a store in Los Angeles. Now, their beef has spilled over into the Twittersphere, with the two rappers going off on each other in a series of posts that included serious allegations of abuse.

Minaj fired first on Wednesday (February 5), tweeting a photo of Meek with the caption, "Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen." After another tweet alluding to the recent in-person confrontation with Meek, she put forward some serious allegations: "You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital." That tweet finished with a nod to Meek's recent reconciliation with his onetime enemy Drake: "Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on."

It wasn't long before Meek responded with his own series of tweets. The Philly rapper denied his ex's allegations of abuse and referenced Minaj's past support of her brother Jelani Maraj, who is currently in prison after being convicted of child rape. Meek wrote, "The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won't."

The Philly rapper continued, "You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that's why I got away from you!"

Meek subsequently accused Minaj of trying to "destroy" him with her allegations of abuse, and then called her out for being "full of hate" in a since-deleted tweet. "Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you," he wrote. "You full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me."

Minaj then circled back with more fighting words in which she addressed her brother's situation and suggested extortion was involved. "Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn't involved just so ppl can dislike me," she wrote. "You can never stand on your own. You won't tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon."

Meek signed off by telling Minaj to "go to church," and then added, "My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit." He also denied the abuse allegations once again — "For clarification I don't hit women" — and made it clear that any Minaj-related questions will be banned from the upcoming press tour for his new album.

On Twitter, however, it seems nothing is off limits. See Minaj and Meek's exchange play out in the tweets above.