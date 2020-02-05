High School Musical: The Musical Is Returning With A Beastly Classic Disney Tale

Disney

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is coming back with a vengeance.

The Disney+ series first debuted as a mockumentary, introducing the drama students of East High to audiences eager for another taste of the High School Musical mythos. The talented team put together their own production of High School Musical (as a musical, which is totally meta) in the first season.

Now, the cast is returning for a second season that's set to explore a much different production. Are you ready for it? Watching the trailer might very well give you a clue, as the students gather around the piano and give one of the songs from the new production a try.

That's right, East High is about to put on their own version of Beauty and the Beast! From the sound of things, they're about to totally kill it as well. They're serving major vocals in this short teaser alone.

"The opportunity to 'borrow' one of the most classic Disney scores — and build our second season of HSMTMTS around it — is like having your wish upon a star granted," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide.

"The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I'm thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in season two," Tim Federle said. "It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it's got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it's got dancing forks."

The second season is slated to debut in late 2020, but there's no specific date to expect it just yet. Here's hoping there isn't that long of a wait ahead of us.