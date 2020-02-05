Jay-Z And Beyoncé Were In 'Artist Mode' During Demi Lovato's Super Bowl Performance

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

During Demi-Lovato's striking National Anthem performance at Super Bowl LIV, Jay-Z and Beyoncé (along with daughter Blue Ivy) remained in their seats. Now that the event is in our rearview mirrors, Jay-Z has revealed to the public that, contrary to everyone's beliefs, neither he nor his wife was protesting. They were, instead, analyzing the show from artists' perspectives.

Jay-Z conducted a Q & A session at Columbia University yesterday (February 4) where he was asked if, by him sitting down, was he "trying to convey a signal." His response immediately put that idea, which was beginning to grow legs in the public's eye, to bed. "It actually wasn't. Sorry," he said before continuing on, explaining that his brain went into "artist mode" as he began to break down the show from this perspective."So I'm really just looking at the show. Did the mic start? Was it too low to start? "

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

Another thing that he revealed was that he didn't realize that they'd been sitting down for the entire performance until it was too late. Jay-Z was wrapped up in a conversation with Beyoncé about how Lovato possibly feels performing at the Super Bowl since Bey's "performed at the Super Bowl before, and I haven't." He went further, saying that there wasn't a need for "silent protest" thanks to the diverse set of halftime performers that included Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and more which is "making the biggest, loudest protest of all."

Looking at Roc Nation's partnership with the NFL, it's clear that Jay-Z didn't need to protest. Last August, the NFL unveiled the partnership which, along with including social justice efforts for the community, gave Jay-Z the power to advise the league on artists for major performances like the Super Bowl. Since he had a huge hand in shaping this year's diverse halftime show, what he says makes a lot of sense.

Check out Jay-Z's full comments on the situation over on TMZ.