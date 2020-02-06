Zac And Vanessa, Demi And Joe, And More Couples We Loved At The 2010 Oscars

(Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)/(Kevin Mazur/VF1/WireImage)

The 92nd Academy Awards are just around the corner, folks. And no, we can't believe it either. It seems like it was 2010 just yesterday, and all of our favorite stars were hitting up the prestigious awards show and glitzy afterparties: Kristen Stewart, Zac Efron, and Jennifer Lopez came ready to pose that night. And though the actual ceremony is always exciting, nothing tops the red carpet, especially when picturesque couples arrive arm in arm.

Over the years, we've seen some of Hollywood's buzzed about couples hit the Oscars carpet in style. There was Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in 2011, Halsey and G-Eazy in 2018, and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2011, 2018, and 2019. But what do those celeb couples all have in common? Well, sadly, that they're no longer together. So, on the cusp of the first Oscars of the 2020s, we look back at the decade to reminisce about great loves — and great loves lost.