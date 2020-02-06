Zac And Vanessa, Demi And Joe, And More Couples We Loved At The 2010 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards are just around the corner, folks. And no, we can't believe it either. It seems like it was 2010 just yesterday, and all of our favorite stars were hitting up the prestigious awards show and glitzy afterparties: Kristen Stewart, Zac Efron, and Jennifer Lopez came ready to pose that night. And though the actual ceremony is always exciting, nothing tops the red carpet, especially when picturesque couples arrive arm in arm.
Over the years, we've seen some of Hollywood's buzzed about couples hit the Oscars carpet in style. There was Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in 2011, Halsey and G-Eazy in 2018, and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in 2011, 2018, and 2019. But what do those celeb couples all have in common? Well, sadly, that they're no longer together. So, on the cusp of the first Oscars of the 2020s, we look back at the decade to reminisce about great loves — and great loves lost.
-
Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato(Kevin Mazur/VF1/WireImage)
Demi and Joe's short-lived relationship is still one of the most talked about pairings a decade later, and that's probably because their romantic chemistry was palpable in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. In March 2010 — the same month that they posed for this pic at the Vanity Fair afterparty — Lovato confirmed they were dating. But in May, Joe called it quits. We told you it was short-lived.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
We know J.Lo has been happily engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez since March of 2019, but just 10 years ago, the Hustlers star was married to singer Marc Anthony. The two, who wed in 2004, hit up the 2010 Academy Awards looking glamorous as ever. But after seven years of marriage and having two beautiful children together, the couple decided to split in 2011.
-
Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron(Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Seeing Zanessa walk the red carpet together at the 2010 Vanity Fair afterparty was a dream come true for diehard High School Musical fans. Sure, the pair had been dating for several years before that, having first met during HSM auditions in 2005, but let's be real: The photo above is swoon-worthy AF, and it quickly became the backsplash on tween computer screens everywhere. A few months later, the pair puckered up for the Kiss Cam at the MTV Movie Awards. But shortly after that, the beloved Disney sweethearts decided to go their separate ways.
-
Katy Perry and Russell Brand(Craig Barritt/Getty Images)
Like many Hollywood relationships, Katy Perry and Russell Brand's moved fast. The pair first sparked dating rumors in August 2009 following the MTV Video Music Awards. In December, the pair was engaged. Although they weren't married quite yet, the pair was fully in their honeymoon stage while attending the Vanity Fair afterparty in March 2010. When October came around, the heart-eyed couple exchanged vows. Ultimately, though, things didn't work out between the two, and in December 2011, the comedian filed for divorce from Perry citing "irreconcilable differences."
-
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon(Brian To/WireImage)
Two years after Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon said 'I do,' the couple attended the 82nd Academy Awards looking as glamorous and in love as ever. The following year, the pair welcomed their twins, Monroe and Moroccan. But as time passed, the two found themselves growing further and further apart. In 2014, Carey and Cannon decided to separate. Two years later, their divorce was finalized. Fortunately, the couple's split was an amicable one, and Carey has been dating choreographer Bryan Tanaka since 2016, who was formerly her backup dancer in 2006.
-
George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
George Clooney and ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis first met in the summer of 2009. The following year, the couple attended the 82nd Academy Awards together. Despite being unable to escape the marriage rumors, the pair never tied the knot. Instead, they announced that they'd split in 2011, shortly after Canalis gave an interview to Italian magazine Chi where she spoke about getting married someday. Ultimately, things worked out for Clooney. The movie star went on to marry Amal Clooney in 2014 and welcomed twins roughly three years later.