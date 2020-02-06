MTV's New Series Is All About The Legendary Busch Family

Robby Klein

MTV is about to brew up a good time -- with the Busch family.

The Busch Family Brewed will focus on the descendants of the legendary Busch family, with a fun and wild look into the lives of the original owners of the iconic beer brand. The reality show, debuting March 5, will kick off with back-to-back episodes. And, as the first look below shows, in a family this big, "things can get crazy" with a name synonymous with pouring up a good time.

Now, more on the clan: Father Billy Busch Sr. is the great-grandson of beer king Adolphus Busch. He's married to Christi, and they have a seven-pack of kids (ranging in age from 28-13). Billy Jr. is “the responsible one,” Haley is “the sweet one,” Abbey is “the wild child,” Gussie is “the ladies' man,” Grace is “the blunt one,” Maddie is “the wise one” and Peter is “the baby.” Between Billy Sr., Christi and their kids, they boast good looks, serious athleticism, an over-the-top 700-acre estate, and all the jet skis, dogs, cat and ATVs you can imagine. And Clydesdale rides.

