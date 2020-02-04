Camila Cabello Debuted A Dramatic New Hairstyle

Getty Images

Camila Cabello just made a quick pit stop on Instagram to dazzle fans with a totally unexpected hair change – and you'll hardly believe it's her.

The singer hit the social media platform with a dramatically short, curly bob in addition to some seriously fierce winged liner. Paired with a pearl-encrusted hair clip and leopard print top, she looked nearly unrecognizable in the outfit.

The post, which has already amassed over a million likes, was the pop star's way of reaching out to fans – and sharing a behind the scenes look at an upcoming music video she's shooting, though she didn't indicate which one.

"hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!!" Cabello captioned her post.

"When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH 🥺 here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon... how are you guys doing?! How’s life!! How are your hearts! I’ll read some of the comments and reply 💕💕💕💕💕💕"

The star has been hard at work filming a new live-action rendition of Cinderella, which represents her first acting role. She'll star alongside Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, and Nicholas Galitzine as she brings the classic fairy tale to life. Is this new hair look part of the Cinderella role too? We'll have to wait and see. All we know is, even if it's a wig, it's looking exceedingly fierce.