Finneas's Fallon Performance Is As Sharp As His Damn Suit

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Finneas was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (February 3) and dimmed the lights for a charming performance of "Let's Fall In Love For The Night." Joined on stage by a live band, Billie Eilish's older brother – and frequent co-writer for songs like "bad guy" — serenaded the audience as if he were propositioning them for a date afterward. There's no way that they wouldn't have accepted if so.

The show kicked off in the dark with Finneas's body obscured by darkness as he sang and played his guitar. Once the beat splashed, the stage was illuminated in purple lights, showing Finneas and his band of similarly sharp dressers. As Finneas performed the warm and inviting number, he hit a couple of surprise dance moves that made the crowd jolt in collective excitement. Instead of leaving the wired group ready to jump onto the stage with him, he calmed them down with a stirring finish, plucking the guitar on the way out.

"Let's Fall In Love For The Night" appears on Finneas's debut EP, Blood Harmony that dropped last October. The project featured lead singles "I Lost A Friend," "Shelter," and "I Don't Miss You At All."

Check out Finneas's suave Fallon performance up above.