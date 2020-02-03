Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Claimed 2 Lives

Justin Tafoya / Getty Images

A shooting that broke out a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday (February 3) has claimed the lives of two people. A third person is reportedly being treated for injuries.

According to a local NBC affiliate serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, university police tweeted about the shooting, which occurred at Pride Rock residence hall on the school's campus and urged everyone to shelter in place until further notice. The tweets noted that there were three victims, and that police were "actively investigating" the scene. As ABC News notes, Pride Rock residence hall houses freshmen at the 12,000-student university, which is part of the greater Texas A&M University system.

As CNN reports, the school allows for people with current and legal concealed handgun licenses to bring their firearms onto some portions of the campus, and can store their guns in safes. Per the rules, the school has banned anyone from carrying their handguns openly on campus.

The victims have not yet been identified; per ABC News affiliate WFAA 8, two women have died and a toddler is in stable condition. MTV News will update this post as we know more.

There were at least 45 school shootings in the United States in 2019, and at least 417 mass shootings in the country during the same time period. As of February 3, there have been 3,594 gun violence deaths in the country so far this year.