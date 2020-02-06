Plus, find out how one cast member described it!

Jersey Shore Bride: Presenting The Very First Look At Angelina's Wedding Day

There was a big Jersey Shore party marriage ceremony last November when Angelina married Chris. And now viewers are getting the first glimpse inside the festivities via the sneak peek below.

We see the bride, her bridesmaids (Snooki, JWOWW and Deena), and Pauly's summation of the event.

"It's the most disastrous wedding I've ever been to in my entire life," the DJ declares. One word: "Awkward!"

Take a peek at why "every Jerzday's a party" in the video, and be sure to catch the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on February 27 at 8/7c.