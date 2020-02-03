Lil Wayne Gave A Literally Robotic Performance On The Masked Singer

(Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Over the years, Lil Wayne has called himself just about everything other than human. He's been a martian, a monster, a paper chaser, and the list goes on. He can now add being a robot to this list.

On the new season premiere for The Masked Singer after the Super Bowl on Sunday night (February 2), he pulled out the stops as an adorable dancing cyborg who was honestly not that hard to figure out, just from his voice alone. But he gave one hell of a performance of Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

Chalk it up to over two decades of putting out some of the best rap music in the game — Lil Wayne's voice is instantly identifiable. No one sounds like him, and it's hard to describe why. Just close your eyes and listen to Lil Wayne's Kravitz cover and you'll hear it instantly. When you open them, you'll see the life-sized automaton dancing on stage while guitarists flank him on both sides.

It was an epic moment for everyone on stage, even more so for the judges who tried their best to guess who was under the costume when he was sadly eliminated. Floyd Mayweather Jr., Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Shaun White, and Flavor Flav were each of the judges' picks.

Everything changed once the helmet came off. Lil Wayne's blond dreads came flinging out, followed by his million-dollar smile, and the judges' jaws dropped. After host Nick Cannon told him how much cooler he made the contest, Lil Wayne revealed that he chose the costume because his kids love to watch the show. He's probably going to be an early favorite for Dad of the Year.

Lil Wayne just released a new album, Funeral. It features appearances from Big Sean, Lil Baby, XXXTentacion, and more.

Check out some of Lil Wayne's automated The Masked Singer performance up above.