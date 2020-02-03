Billie Eilish's Colorful New Vogue Covers Include One Designed By A Fan

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Just weeks after winning awards across all four of the major categories at the Grammys — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year, plus another for Best Pop Vocal Album — Billie Eilish is crossing yet another career milestone off of her list. The "Bad Guy" singer is on the March 2020 cover of Vogue. And it's not just one cover — it's three.

In the cover story, Eilish opened up about a lot — from how she feels about her Grammys sweep to why she doesn't like making music in a recording studio. "We don't like studios," she said. "I hate not seeing daylight. I hate that they smell weird. I hate recording booths. I hate being far away and singing alone in a room."

Though she admitted that her past experiences in recording studios have been "fine," those sessions haven't quite produced the same magic that she and brother Finneas have from their childhood home. "In the beginning, all we would hear was, 'Let's put you in the studio with this person and that person.' So we did go into the studio and work with this producer or writer or artist or whatever, and it was fine, but nothing ever did what me and Finneas alone do," Eilish said.

Since their music-making process has worked well for the siblings so far (see Eilish's five Grammys for proof), they have no immediate plans to switch things up. "I think it's how we'll keep doing it," the "Everything I Wanted" singer told the mag. "He came over a week ago and he just set up his computer and we recorded something right here." And after being recognized in such a big way for their music, Eilish admitted that pop superstardom is pretty much a dream come true.

"I realize now that it's everything I ever wanted," the 18-year-old said. And when it comes to the Grammys and being recognized by the Recording Academy, Eilish still can't quite believe it. "That shit was fucking crazy," she added. "If anything it's an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We're making progress, I think, in that place — kids who don't have enough money to use studios."

Just like her Grammy wins, Eilish's Vogue covers (because yes, there are many of them) are a very big deal. And although each one was captured by a different photographer, they all perfectly capture what Eilish is all about, from her "ocean eyes" and signature lime green to her long nails and love for Gucci.

But wait, there's more. Along with the three photographed covers, Vogue also revealed an exclusively digital cover illustrated by 16-year-old artist and fan Nastya Kovtun. And yes, it's a masterpiece.

If you're completely stunned by these photos of Eilish and her Vogue cover story, don't worry, you're not alone. In addition to her aversion to recording studios and her incredible Grammys sweep, the pop star opened up to the mag about the pressures of fame, the "stupid-ass" internet, and how she feels about being called a "rule-breaker" in pop music. Read the full story right here.