'Only The Young' And 9 More Surprises From Taylor Swift's Miss Americana Doc

By Carson Mlnarik

From writing candid lyrics that often read like lines on a diary page to sharing her actual diary pages, Taylor Swift is no stranger to letting us inside her world. Still, her new documentary, Miss Americana, now in select theaters and on Netflix, feels more personal than anything we've seen from the singer before.

Director Lana Wilson says Swift did not want the doc to feel like a traditional "pop star" film. Instead of focusing wholly on concluding her dark Reputation era or the kick-off of her pastel-hued Lover, Miss Americana follows the transformational period between records as Tay grapples with her role as a global superstar and her duty as a woman in a position of power.

While Swift has made a habit of meticulously documenting stardom through vlogs and tour movies, even the most diehard Swifties will find a bevy of new material to sink their teeth into, from frank discussions on body image to the oft-heard about but never-before-seen crevices of Swift lore, like completely silent music-video sets and air travel with Scottish Folds. Here are a few things even her most devoted fans might be surprised to learn.