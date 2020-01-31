Warner Bros. Pictures

First Birds Of Prey Reactions Call It 'Unpredictable' And 'Oozing With Attitude'

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and her girl gang are here to slay in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The upcoming film, which is set to officially open for the world to flock to like Harley fans of a feather in February, is already attracting rave reviews. Now that critics are free to share their thoughts on the colorful new adventure, it looks like first reactions are mostly positive, with plenty of praise being heaped upon Gotham's coolest new squad and Harley's post-Joker antics.

GameSpot's Meg Downey called the film "a absolute blast," praising Harley herself as the "human Looney Toon she ought to be."

Critic Brandon Davis compared Birds of Prey to Deadpool, noting their usage of "fourth-wall breaking" and R rating.

LA Times movie critic Katie Walsh called the movie a "totally campy and brutal carnival ride."

Inverse's Eric Francisco called the movie "killer," calling out the "best bat fight scene since The Raid 2."

IGN's Terri Schwartz praised Margot Robbie, who "completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality."

IGN's Laura Prudom said she went in with "low expectations" but was "pleasantly surprised by how much fun [she] had."

Fandango's Erik Davis called out the film's "terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we've seen in a DC movie." He praised Margot Robbie as the "biggest highlight."

From the sound of things, Birds of Prey is going to be an absolutely bonkers thrill ride from start to finish. In case you haven't been paying attention, it's all about giving Harley her moment, which it certainly feels as though she's earned.

Following a bad breakup between Harley and Joker, our fearless heroine joins Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) to take out seminal Gotham villain Roman Sionis (and sidekick Victor Zsasz) after they kidnap Cassandra.

You can check out Birds of Prey when it flies into theaters on February 7.