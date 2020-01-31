Lizzo And Harry Styles Just Quenched Our Thirst With Their Surprise 'Juice' Performance

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira aren't the only dynamite duo heating up Miami this weekend. Sure, their Super Bowl halftime show is sure to be a spectacle, but as we've now learned, all you really need for a show-stopping collab is a dad vest, some light dance moves, and a whole lot of juice. There's where Harry Styles and Lizzo come in.

On Thursday night (January 30), Lizzo made our dreams come true by inviting Styles onstage during her performance at a SiriusXM event in Miami. Together, the two duetted on her retro-funk anthem "Juice," getting down and loose while busting out some choreo that we can only assume Styles has been practicing in his bedroom for weeks. After all, he memorably covered the song for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge back in December.

And while his solo rendition was certainly juicy on its own, it's a blast seeing these two perform together — especially considering the juxtaposition of his striped dad vest and her glam denim leotard. Somehow, it works.

During Styles's Live Lounge appearance in December, he gushed of Lizzo, "I just think she's amazing. She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves." Lizzo sweetly responded to his comment on Twitter by writing, "Melts" with the head-explosion and heart-face emojis.

As special as this performance was, it may not be the last time we see these two onstage together. Styles is scheduled to perform at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Party on Friday in Miami, so maybe Lizzo will return the favor and join him onstage? In the meantime, the above clips of them singing "Juice" are certainly enough to quench our thirst.