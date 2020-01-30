Dua Lipa Gets 'Physical' On Her Adrenaline-Fueled New Song

Getty Images

Remember when Dua Lipa sang, "You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game" on "Future Nostalgia"? Well, she managed to do both with her latest release. After a week of relentless teases, the pop star delivered "Physical" on Thursday evening (January 30), and it's an adrenaline-fueled plea to dance and get, well, physical.

"All night I’ll riot with you / I know you got my back and you know I got you / So come on, come on, come on / Let’s get physical," Lipa sings, channeling Olivia Newton-John's bop of the same name. The verses make a case for late nights and "phenomenal" love, and the urgency floods into a bridge so ecstatic, you'll have trouble keeping still. "Don't you agree?"

"Physical" is the third taste Lipa has shared from her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, following the disco-inspired "Don't Start Now" and the quirky title track. The 24-year-old certainly seems to be leveling up this era — so far, she's three for three with nonstop bangers. Hopefully Future Nostalgia, which arrives on April 3, will continue that hot streak.

Listen to Lipa's new track above, check out the cover art for her new album below, and start the countdown for the "Physical" music video, which arrives on Friday and which will presumably feature lots and lots of dancing.