Blake Lively Thinks The Reactions To Her 'Rhythm Section' Makeup Are 'Very Offensive'

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Rhythm Section star Blake Lively has seen people's reactions to her makeup in the film, and honestly, she's offended. On last night's (January 29) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress got real about how long it actually takes to look like her tired, worn-out character, and how taken back she was when people on Instagram thought the photo she shared was a pre-makeup selfie.

"[Makeup Artist Vivian Baker] did this really rough look because my family [in the movie] has experienced a lot of tragedy," Lively said. The former Gossip Girl star went on to explain that her character starts out with a "rough" look, but "cleans up" later on. Unfortunately, the side-by-side image wasn't quite received that way. "When I posted it, people were saying, 'Wow, Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup,'" Lively joked.

Though she finds it funny, the actress dove deep into why this is actually a two-sided issue. "Some people think that's what I look like without makeup, which I find very offensive because that takes an hour for her to make me look like that," she explained. But on the other hand, the photo of her character looking more spruced up also requires an hour in the makeup chair. So really, it's a lose-lose.

"I'm sort of vacillating between my vanity, which is wanting to be like, 'I don't actually look like that,'" she explained regarding the more worn-out look, "and wanting to be like, 'Why do we expect women to wake up looking like this? This isn't realistic that you wake up this beautiful,'" in regards to the more cleaned up look.

Despite knowing that there are far too many expectations placed on women's appearances, Lively admitted that on some level, she'd still like people to believe that she looks completely flawless 24/7. "I would like people to think that I wake up that beautiful," she said through laughter. And if that's not relatable, well, we don't know what is.