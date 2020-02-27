Soulmates: Ex On The Beach Makes History With First Engagement

Georgia and Callum felt "safe" as soon as they began Ex on the Beach -- and because of "some cosmic force," the peak of love lovebirds are now engaged! No more recouplings for these two.

During tonight's Melted Heart Ceremony, the Love Island'er and the Ibiza Weekender alum professed their feelings for each other in front of host Romeo Miller. But Callum didn't just want to give George his a heart -- he had a ring on his mind.

"What we have found is more than love," he told her, as she wiped away tears. "I think I found my soulmate. I love you so much."

Georgia quickly covered her face, but he instructed her to "open her eyes for a second."

From there, he got on bended knee and asked her if she would do him the honor of "making him the happiest man alive" and marry him.

Georgia was in complete disbelief -- and even asked if he was being serious. But soon enough, the shock wore off and she nodded her head and accepted the sparkler.

"I'm engaged! What the hell?" a giddy Georgia asked in her confessional interview. "Like, that's amazing."

Also amazing? Adore's analysis.

"A f*cking wedding in London," the RuPaul's Drag Race alum mused. "They better f*cking invite me. I'm not kidding. I'll crash that f*cking wedding."

Engaged on the peak! Congratulate Georgia and Callum on this milestone event in the comments -- and stay with MTV News for all Ex on the Beach updates here.