Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, And Shakira's Super Bowl Performances Score A Live Album

Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV is set to kick off on Sunday, February 2, and for this year's epic installment — that will feature performances from artists like Demi Lovato and Jennifer Lopez — comes a first-of-its-kind treat. For the first time ever, you'll be able to check each show out right after it airs, thanks to a new visual album from the NFL called Super Bowl LIV Live. It's a way to walk out of the room and not feel like you missed a water-cooler moment. Now, you'll have them all at the tip of your streaming service.

This year's Super Bowl opens with Lovato singing the national anthem, followed by gospel legend Yolanda Adams and the Children's Voice Chorus singing "America the Beautiful." Then, there's the halftime show that's made up of both J.Lo and Shakira. All around, the year's biggest championship match is packed with amazing performances. Super Bowl LIV Live will have each of these legendary displays shortly after they air. Starting today (January 30), you can pre-save the album in advance. What are you waiting for? Go and do it!

In a cool move, the NFL has announced that all of the proceeds for both Lovato and Adams's performances are set to benefit the NFL's Inspire Change grant program. Inspire Change was launched last January to promote positive changes in communities through, "education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform," as revealed in the league's announcement.

Last year, Maroon 5 headlined Super Bowl LIII and both Travis Scott and Big Boi joined them for a multi-genre, house-smashing performance. As exciting as it was last year, Super Bowl LIV looks like it's set to be an unforgettable experience.