Bop Shop: Songs From Ryan Beatty, Meek Mill, Donna Missal, And More

Meek Mill ft. Roddy Ricch: "Letter To Nipsey"

Death affects those close to the departed in immense and painful ways, creating wounds that aren't often healed by time, but forever bandaged. For those watching from afar, death has a similar impact, but it's often not talked about so much. It's a weird thing: vocalizing your experience when you're not exactly close with the person often feels insensitive. But in Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch's new collaboration "Letter to Nipsey," the two rappers work successfully to mesh their different proximities to Nipsey Hussle into a genuine and heartfelt tribute to the rapper's legacy.

Meek kicks off the track by revealing that he wasn't that close to Nipsey. Rappers often bump into each other in passing, offering words of wisdom to each other behind closed doors because that's the nature of the game. That said, Nipsey's death fucked him up. "And I ain't finna sit here, act like I'm your main homie / But when we lost you, it really put some pain on me," he spits honestly. He then opens up about the fear that it instills in him in regard to his own safety. Roddy Ricch then takes the baton for Nipsey's marathon, exploring just how close he was to the late rapper. Ricch's melodies sting because he sounds close to tears. Together, the two rappers do justice to Nipsey's memory. Long live Nip. —Trey Alston