Maisie Williams Does What We All Do In Traffic — She Sings Frozen

It's that time of year again, folks. Super Bowl LIV is this Sunday (February 2), and while we've been stoked for months about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's upcoming halftime performance, there's something else we simply can't wait for: the commercials. Fortunately, several of this year's ads have already been shared online, and the Audi commercial featuring Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is, without a doubt, an early fave.

The commercial begins with the 22-year-old actress getting into her Audi e-tron, the automobile manufacturer's fully electric SUV. Shortly after, she finds herself stuck in a traffic jam surrounded by gas guzzlers and angry drivers. And although bumper-to-bumper traffic could lead anyone into a dizzying spell of road rage, Williams instead chooses to pass the time by singing a passionate rendition of Frozen's "Let It Go."

Once the traffic clears, Williams goes happily on her way, leaving behind the memory of those enraged drivers and environmentally-unfriendly vehicles. She said it best in her Instagram caption earlier today (January 29): "The future is electric, let the past go!"

It's not long before Williams gets the whole town singing the Disney hit — from car mechanics and businesspeople to a Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy. And after seemingly inspiring just about everyone on the road to drive into a "more sustainable future" by purchasing an Audi e-tron, she closes out the ad with a wink. A girl might have no name, but she does have an eco-friendly vehicle and you should too.

With just days left until the big game, we know there are loads more ads headed our way. But if you're struggling with whether to root for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs this year, just make it easy on yourself and root for Maisie instead. After her powerful version of the hit Disney song, just admit it: Your favorite football star could never.