Riverdale Is Bringing Hedwig And The Angry Inch To Life This April

The CW

You know it, you love it: Riverdale's musical episode tradition.

Yes, the teen drama is doing it once more, with an entirely new story up its sleeve for Season 4. Now that Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) has revived Riverdale High's variety show, he's got to take it all the way, especially after Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) forbids him to perform a number from the popular musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Of course, Mr. Honey's mandate won't be the last word on the situation. The students at Riverdale decide to pull together and perform their own renditions of several songs from the musical, all representative of their personalities. There's also word of some sort of a "forbidden showmance" that could bloom throughout all the drama.

"Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different," said show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa of the musical episode in a statement. "When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought – is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we're telling?" The team worked in a way to do so, indeed.

"Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town' and ‘Midnight Radio' that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole's favorite musical!" And now we know yet another reason why he's so ridiculously cool.

The CW

The upcoming musical episode is set to air this spring. Be sure to clear your schedule for Wednesday, April 8 and settle in for what's guaranteed to be a wild ride.