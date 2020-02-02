Demi Lovato Returns In Full Force Singing The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV

Elsa/Getty Images

Just one week ago, Demi Lovato surged back into the spotlight at the Grammys in her first public performance since 2018. And today (February 2), she's back at it again, singing the national anthem to officially kick off Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens.

In Lovato's second performance back, her voice seemed to fill the entire stadium, and she owned the field as she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" with patriotic accompaniment.

In July 2018, Lovato overdosed and spent the next year and a half away from public life as she recovered. Her appearance on the Grammys stage was made even more poignant by her choice of song: a piano-led new cut called "Anyone" written just four days before her overdose. Onstage, she had to begin the song again after choking up during the first lines, and she spent a portion of the song with tears rolling down her face.

"I listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help," she told Zane Lowe ahead of her appearance. But though the "Anyone" lyrics might suggest a woman in the midst of a crisis, Lovato releasing it now as part of her return is a testament to her strength and resolve — which you could see on display on the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lovato promised this is just the start of new era. If her first two performances are any indication, it'll be a good one. Check out her national anthem rendition above.