Blake Lively Opened Up About Being 'Outnumbered' By Her Kids

Getty Images

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds just welcomed their their third child in late 2019, and they've been one big, happy family ever since.

While we haven't been privy to what they named their third daughter, who joined 5-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez, we do know the parents have positively doted on their children. Now, in a recent interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday (January 28), Lively got candid about raising three young children, all under the ages of six, with Reynolds. Huge spoiler alert: It's hard!

"It's like going from two to 3,000," she said of going from two children to three. "I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy. We're outnumbered, and it's a lot." The couple have yet to share what their new daughter looks like in a proper photo just yet.

"People say going from two to three, it's the same, you know, it's kind of easy -- those people do not have three kids," she said. "It is real crazy. But I'm here."

The actress has returned to the promotional circuit as she hit the red carpet recently to promote her new film The Rhythm Section. As Stephanie Patrick, Lively is taking on an action-centric role that puts her on par with James Bond in terms of the type of butt-kicking she's serving: all of it.

She's looking to figure out the truth behind a plane crash that claimed the lives of her family. Now, she's got to take on new identities and change from disguise to disguise to prevail. From retro bombshell to low-key brunette, Lively's new looks make her nearly unrecognizable, which is obviously good news for her cause.

If that sounds like a good time to you, The Rhythm Section opens in theaters on January 31. Stephanie Patrick is probably a badass mom, too.